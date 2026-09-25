They promised to smuggle two men liable for military service abroad for $22,000: nature reserve employee and his accomplice are to stand trial in Rivne region. PHOTO

An employee of the Polissya Nature Reserve and his accomplice are to stand trial in the Rivne region on charges of organising the illegal departure of two men liable for military service from Ukraine. According to the investigation, the cost of smuggling them out was 11,000 dollars per person – a total of 22,000 dollars.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, the nature reserve employee provided the men liable for military service with instructions on the route and advised them on how to evade law enforcement checks. His accomplice acted as the smuggler.

To maintain secrecy, as noted by the prosecutor’s office, the men used different vehicles.

Each of the two conscripts was to pay 11,000 dollars for the illegal transport. They paid part of the sum in advance.





Read: A law enforcement officer promised, for $8,000, to guide a conscript through checkpoints and smuggle him across the border in Zakarpattia, according to the prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

The nature reserve employee received a further $15,400 on 1 June. It was then that the participants in the scheme were exposed by law enforcement officers.

According to the prosecution, both defendants have now pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors have referred indictments to the court regarding the facilitation of the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border, committed by a group of individuals acting in collusion and for financial gain.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Third Investigation Department, based in Rivne, of the Khmelnytskyi Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Rivne Oblast.

Read on "Censor.NET": Bukovina, Zakarpattia and Odesa regions account for 80 per cent of attempts to cross the border illegally – over 6,000 reports have been drawn up