Rutte called on allies to remain calm and step up their support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called on allies to remain calm, strengthen the Alliance and continue to support Ukraine. He emphasised that Russia had failed to undermine NATO’s unity or halt aid to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by UNN.

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"Russia is continuing its reckless campaign of hostile actions against its NATO allies. It is trying to undermine our resolve and halt our support for Ukraine. But Russia is failing. It is failing to undermine our unity and our support for Ukraine. Our message to Moscow is clear: we will do even more for Ukraine, not less," Rutte emphasised.

NATO is stepping up its defences in the face of the drone threat

According to the Secretary-General of NATO, the repeated incidents involving drones on the Alliance’s eastern flank indicate a change in the nature of the threat.

He noted that NATO is strengthening its integrated air and missile defence and is also adapting its capabilities to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

Rutte called on allies to continue strengthening NATO whilst at the same time increasing aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed supplying Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot

Support Ukraine more, not less

The Secretary-General of the Alliance emphasised that support for Ukraine must remain one of the key areas of the Allies’ joint efforts.

"The best response to any actions in this grey area involving Russia is to provide more support for Ukraine, not less," said Rutte.

He also called on allies to "remain calm" and continue to support Ukraine.

"Support her more, not less, just as we are doing, thanks also to the European Union," emphasised the NATO Secretary-General.

$10 billion has been channelled through PURL in support of Ukraine

Rutte also announced that the $10 billion mark had been reached under the PURL mechanism. This refers to funding provided by European allies and Canada for the procurement of US arms for Ukraine.

"This is vital for supplies coming from the US to Ukraine and funded by Canada and European allies, including the European Union," said Rutte.

He emphasised that the allies must continue to invest in NATO’s defence capabilities and in support for Ukraine.