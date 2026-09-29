Russian attacks near Polish border have become regular occurrence, and fighter jets have to be scrambled every day, - Tusk
Russian attacks on Ukraine near the Polish border and on border infrastructure have become a regular occurrence, forcing Poland to scramble its military aircraft several times a day. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that the coming weeks and months could prove very difficult due to Russia’s actions.
According to Censor.NET, citing TVP Info, Tusk stated this during a meeting of the Polish government.
According to the Prime Minister, Russian attacks against Ukraine are taking place ever closer to the Polish border. At the same time, the government and the relevant agencies are focused on ensuring that the threat does not spread to Polish territory.
"We are focused on ensuring that nothing bad happens on the Polish side," said Tusk.
He drew attention to the situation near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing at Dorohusk–Yagodin. On 28 September, a Russian jet drone struck Ukrainian territory approximately two kilometres from the crossing. The shockwave damaged the premises of the Yagodin border checkpoint.
According to Tusk, such incidents are no longer isolated.
"Every night, or throughout the day, we are forced to scramble our aircraft on numerous occasions, as Russian attacks near the Polish border – specifically on border crossings and infrastructure near the border – have now become a regular occurrence," said the Polish Prime Minister.
He emphasised that the Polish security services are on high alert due to the situation on the eastern border.
"We face some very difficult weeks and months ahead, linked to Russia’s increasingly aggressive stance towards Ukraine, and, unfortunately, these aggressive actions by Russia towards Ukraine are coming ever closer to our border," added Tusk.
- As previously reported by Censor.NET, Poland plans to amend the rules on the use of weapons by military pilots responding to breaches of the country’s airspace. They will no longer have to fly up close to a potential target for visual identification – the decision to engage a target can be made on the basis of radar data.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password