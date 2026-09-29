Trump has agreed to ease sanctions against Russia in exchange for release of political prisoners, - Atlantic

US Presidential Special Representative John Cole has proposed a new strategy on Russia to Donald Trump: to seek the release of civilian political prisoners in exchange for an easing of US sanctions and the restoration of economic ties with Moscow.

The Atlantic reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Cole’s proposal

At the same time, the Trump administration is working on a framework for agreements with Moscow. Special Representative John Cole has proposed a plan under which Russia would release political prisoners, and the US would, in return, ease sanctions against the Russian economy. According to the publication, Trump has agreed to this approach.

The Atlantic notes that such an arrangement could open up opportunities for US-Russian deals on oil, diesel fuel, rare-earth metals and other commodities even before the war ends.

Read more: Trump has redoubled his efforts to bring about peace in Ukraine, - Stubb

Why would Trump want that?

Furthermore, the release of political prisoners could be used as an argument for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. This strategy has already been ‘tested’ in Belarus: the US secured the release of around 500 political prisoners, and in return eased some of the sanctions and began working on an agreement to purchase Belarusian potash. Washington now wants to work with the Kremlin using a similar model.

Cole’s idea was suggested by the Russian Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov, who recalled the practice of prisoner exchanges during the Reagan and Gorbachev eras.

However, such a new approach to dealing with the Kremlin is likely to provoke outrage in Ukraine, Europe and even amongst many of Trump’s allies. Any potential business deal between the US and Russia carries the risk of funds flowing to the Russian military, even though it continues to terrorise Ukraine and threatens to launch a wider war against US allies in Europe, the publication adds.