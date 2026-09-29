Belgium to transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by year-end – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will receive three F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026. The aircraft are to be transferred under an expedited procedure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We have an important agreement with Belgium to transfer three F-16 fighter jets to us by the end of this year. We will expedite the process of receiving these aircraft," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already received urgent deliveries of munitions for F-16s from Belgium and other countries, including Spain.

"As Russia escalates every day, we need to strengthen our ability to shoot down aerial targets and protect people. I thank Belgium, Prime Minister Bart De Wever and the entire government for their decisive steps in support of Ukraine in response to brutal Russian strikes that threaten lives," the president concluded.

Read more: Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jet, pilot ejects – Air Force