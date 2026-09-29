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Ruscists on quad bike hit mine and fled into tree line, where 3rd Iron Brigade drone operators eliminated them. VIDEO
Two Russian occupiers riding a quad bike hit a mine near the village of Dvorichanske in the Velykyi Burluk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldiers abandoned the quad bike after the explosion and tried to flee and hide in a tree line.
Drones of the 3rd Iron Brigade were already waiting for the occupiers there. Ukrainian pilots spotted the ruscists and carried out a combined strike with bomber drones and FPV drones. Both occupiers were eliminated, and their quad bike was destroyed.
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