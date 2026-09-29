ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15200 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fighting in Kharkiv direction
957 2

Ruscists on quad bike hit mine and fled into tree line, where 3rd Iron Brigade drone operators eliminated them. VIDEO

Two Russian occupiers riding a quad bike hit a mine near the village of Dvorichanske in the Velykyi Burluk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldiers abandoned the quad bike after the explosion and tried to flee and hide in a tree line.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drones of the 3rd Iron Brigade were already waiting for the occupiers there. Ukrainian pilots spotted the ruscists and carried out a combined strike with bomber drones and FPV drones. Both occupiers were eliminated, and their quad bike was destroyed.

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" unit destroyed enemy self-propelled artillery, guns, shelters and UAVs in Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. VIDEO

Watch more: "Phoenix" pilots struck Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepok" and "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers in Toretsk area. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12601) elimination (8101) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3922) drones (5378) Kharkiv region (2006) Kupiansk district (568) Dvorichanske (4)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 