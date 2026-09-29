Zelenskyy: We approved long-range operations for October and identified first prototypes to counter jet-powered "Shaheds"

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Defense Ministry and military officials on the production of Ukrainian weapons and a system to counter Russian jet-powered Shahed drones.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukraine’s long-range operations and F-16s

According to the president, the meeting approved Ukraine’s long-range operations for October. Participants also identified the necessary areas of F-16 supply through the end of the year.

"We are negotiating specific aviation packages with specific countries. Our capabilities will be strengthened soon," Zelenskyy said.

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Countering jet-powered Shaheds

Zelenskyy also discussed the system for countering jet-powered Shahed drones. He said the meeting identified the first prototypes that could already become effective weapons.

"There are clear deadlines, funding and production volumes that must be secured for this weapon. We are also working on additional defensive technological solutions and a greater number of effective interceptors," he added.

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