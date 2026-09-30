Ruscists fled as fast as they could from their "Bukhanka," which was struck moment later by Ukrainian "Hornet" drone. VIDEO
A video has been published online in which Russian occupiers themselves filmed the moment a Ukrainian strike drone hit their ‘Bukhanka’.
According to Censor.NET, upon noticing the drone approaching, the Russian occupiers hurriedly stopped the vehicle and fled from it.
Moments later, a kamikaze drone from the Defence Forces struck the UAZ ‘Bukhanka’ abandoned by the occupiers.
Footage shows a powerful explosion engulfing the vehicle following the strike.
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