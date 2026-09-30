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News Destruction of Russian equipment Situation in the Donetsk region
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Ruscists fled as fast as they could from their "Bukhanka," which was struck moment later by Ukrainian "Hornet" drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online in which Russian occupiers themselves filmed the moment a Ukrainian strike drone hit their ‘Bukhanka’.

According to Censor.NET, upon noticing the drone approaching, the Russian occupiers hurriedly stopped the vehicle and fled from it.

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Moments later, a kamikaze drone from the Defence Forces struck the UAZ ‘Bukhanka’ abandoned by the occupiers.

Footage shows a powerful explosion engulfing the vehicle following the strike.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews use precision air strikes to bomb basements where ruscists were hiding. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Soldiers of 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade clear enemy dugout and eliminate ruscists who refused to surrender. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12612) elimination (8112) Donetsk region (6297) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3925) drones (5384)
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