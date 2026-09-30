Operators from 447th Battalion shot down Russian ’Shahed’ jet-powered drone using STING interceptor. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Soldiers from the 447th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion destroyed a Russian ‘Shahed’ jet-powered drone during one of the enemy’s air strikes.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used a STING interceptor drone from the ‘Wild Hornets’ unit to intercept the enemy aerial target.
As a result of a precise hit to the upper part of its fuselage, the Russian drone was destroyed in mid-air.
In a post accompanying the published video, the "Wild Hornets" noted that the Ukrainian military has already destroyed dozens of jet-powered aerial targets, including "Geran-5" drones.
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