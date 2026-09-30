US-Iran talks have reached impasse, and risk of renewed hostilities is rising – Axios

Attempts by Qatari diplomats to broker a breakthrough between Washington and Tehran through negotiations this week have reached an impasse. Neither side in the conflict has shown a willingness to make mutual concessions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Axios.

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Attempts at compromise and negotiations in New York

According to media reports, on Monday in New York, Qatari diplomat Ali al-Tawadi held talks lasting several hours with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation. According to a well-informed source, the parties reviewed in detail a two-page compromise draft prepared by Doha.

Other informed sources note that Qatar’s initiative was intended to reconcile the key demands of both countries: Tehran’s demand for the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and Washington’s demand for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

That same evening, al-Tawadi arrived in Washington, where he met with Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner and other U.S. officials, who were briefly joined by Vice President Vance.

Read more: Trump has agreed to ease sanctions against Russia in exchange for release of political prisoners, - Atlantic

Mixed signals from Washington

As early as this morning, the White House was hoping for progress. U.S. officials told several media outlets, including Axios, that the dialogue had been "positive and constructive," and that Tehran had allegedly "shown flexibility on nuclear issues."

Moreover, officials asserted that Trump was prepared to ease sanctions pressure and unfreeze Iranian assets in exchange for concrete steps toward rolling back the nuclear program.

However, a few hours later, while the Qatari officials were still at the White House, Trump stated on social media that he had not made any proposals to Iran.

In the end, one source noted that there had been no significant progress in the negotiations on Monday:

The situation has reached an impasse. The Iranians are demanding something the U.S. cannot agree to, while the U.S. believes it is winning, so there is no need for a compromise."

At the same time, other regional mediators, notably Pakistan and Egypt, were urging Iran to reach a nuclear compromise. However, according to another informed source, Tehran responded that it would discuss the matter only after the U.S. returned to the June memorandum of understanding.

See also: Washington has allowed an Iranian delegation to attend the UN General Assembly session

The Threat of a Renewed Military Conflict

According to Axios, the deadlock in the negotiations only reinforces both sides' conviction that a resumption of hostilities is inevitable.

U.S. officials speculate that President Trump may order a resumption of large-scale hostilities as early as after the midterm elections.

At the same time, two sources noted that Qatari diplomats will not give up on finding a solution, despite growing frustration with the positions of both sides in the conflict.