ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10988 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 055 7

Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,533,970 personnel (+1,470 over the past day), 12,388 tanks, 50,519 artillery systems, and 25,463 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

As of September 30, the AFU had eliminated or wounded over 1.53 million occupiers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,533,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 30, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,533,970 (+1,470) people (wounded and killed);
  • tanks—12,388 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles—25,463 (+0) units
  • artillery systems—50,519 (+21) units
  • MLRS - 2,171 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems—1,682 (+1) units
  • aircraft—443 (+0) units
  • helicopters—356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems — 2,789 (+9) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs—540,095 (+1,393) units
  • cruise missiles - 5,121 (+3) units
  • ships / boats - 35 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—155,363 (+332) units
  • special equipment - 4,770 (+5) units

Watch more: MiG-29 crews use precision air strikes to bomb basements where ruscists were hiding. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

See also: MiG-29 crews carried out precision airstrikes on basements where Russian invaders were hiding. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12612) Armed Forces HQ (5613) liquidation (3196)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 