Drone flew into Moldova and exploded: no casualties were reported. VIDEO
On the morning of 30 September, a drone violated Moldova’s airspace, crashed and exploded on the outskirts of one of the villages.
This was reported by NewsMaker, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The incident occurred at around 5.43 am on the outskirts of the village of Hîrbovăţ (Anenii-Noi district). According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
The police clarified that the drone was spotted over Bendery (occupied Transnistria) before it crashed.
The area has been cordoned off, and special police units are working at the scene.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, the country’s authorities reported several incidents of drones violating the country’s airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine. Two drones exploded on Moldovan territory. Moldovan President Maia Sandu reacted to the Russian shelling of Ukrainian regions and condemned the Russian Federation’s actions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password