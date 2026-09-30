Drone flew into Moldova and exploded: no casualties were reported. VIDEO

On the morning of 30 September, a drone violated Moldova’s airspace, crashed and exploded on the outskirts of one of the villages.

This was reported by NewsMaker, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The incident occurred at around 5.43 am on the outskirts of the village of Hîrbovăţ (Anenii-Noi district). According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The police clarified that the drone was spotted over Bendery (occupied Transnistria) before it crashed.

The area has been cordoned off, and special police units are working at the scene.

See more: Drone wreckage bearing "Geran-4" markings found in Moldova. PHOTO

What led up to this?

Earlier, the country’s authorities reported several incidents of drones violating the country’s airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine. Two drones exploded on Moldovan territory. Moldovan President Maia Sandu reacted to the Russian shelling of Ukrainian regions and condemned the Russian Federation’s actions.

Read more: Two drones have violated Moldova’s airspace, - country’s Ministry of Defence