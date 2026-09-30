Flydubai passenger plane bound for Israel made emergency landing in Saudi Arabia due to dispute between pilots, - media

A passenger plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv recently issued a distress signal while turning back over Saudi Arabian airspace.

This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"A flydubai aircraft initially transmitted code 7700—the international distress signal—according to flight tracking services. Shortly thereafter, it transmitted code 7500, which indicates a hijacking or unauthorized interference," the media reports.

Sources reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled and headed toward the plane.

Currently, the media reports, Israel’s prime minister and defense minister are holding emergency consultations.

At this time, the plane is no longer visible on flight tracking services.

The plane is expected to land in Saudi Arabia in the next few minutes.

Media outlets later reported that the plane had indeed landed in Saudi Arabia. Among the possible causes was a fight on board.

"According to Israeli security sources, the incident that prompted the flight crew to issue an ‘unauthorized intrusion’ alert and another general alarm was likely caused by a conflict between the pilots on board," writes The Times of Israel.

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