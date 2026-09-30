Russia has carried out strikes on critical and industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

The enemy has attacked industrial and critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

It is reported that, as a result of the Russian attacks, damage was recorded and fires broke out at critical infrastructure sites, as well as on the premises of private enterprises in the Korosten, Zhytomyr and Zviahel districts.

In addition, four passenger cars caught fire. The fires have been extinguished.

The areas were also searched for explosive devices.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on site, providing support to the local population.

See more: Enemy struck transport and fuel infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

Consequences











Read more: Enemy struck shop in Zviahel: two people were killed. Three petrol stations in Zhytomyr region were attacked