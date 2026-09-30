Russia has carried out strikes on critical and industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS
The enemy has attacked industrial and critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Where did the enemy strike?
It is reported that, as a result of the Russian attacks, damage was recorded and fires broke out at critical infrastructure sites, as well as on the premises of private enterprises in the Korosten, Zhytomyr and Zviahel districts.
In addition, four passenger cars caught fire. The fires have been extinguished.
The areas were also searched for explosive devices.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on site, providing support to the local population.
Consequences
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