FSB agent has been exposed within Unmanned Systems Forces who directed Russian shelling at his own brigade’s positions near Kramatorsk, - SSU. PHOTO
The Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, has detained another FSB agent in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
What is known about the traitor?
He turned out to be a machine-gunner from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ unmanned systems brigades who had been recruited by the enemy and was directing enemy fire at the positions of his own unit, which is deployed in the Kramatorsk sector.
As the investigation revealed, the suspect ‘leaked’ information to the Russians about the movements and combat missions of the company in which he was serving.
Separately, he "reported" to the Russian security services on the consequences of enemy attacks on his unit’s deployment points on the front line.
Exposure
It is reported that SSU officers uncovered the ‘mole’ in the early stages of his espionage activities and, as a result, caught him ‘red-handed’ whilst he was preparing a new ‘report’ for the FSB.
According to the investigation, the suspect was recruited by Russian agents via a Telegram channel designed to help people find romantic partners.
"Having agreed to collaborate with the enemy, the perpetrator began marking the geolocations of Ukrainian defenders on Google Maps and covertly photographing their facilities with his mobile phone camera," the statement reads.
During searches, a mobile phone containing evidence of his work for the FSB was seized from the detainee.
Suspicion
- SSU investigators have now informed him that he is suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised disclosure of information regarding the movement, deployment or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).
- The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 8 years’ imprisonment.
- In addition, an investigation is ongoing into the possibility of charging the suspect with treason.
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