One of Russian Federation’s most covert ’sleeper’ agents has been exposed in Kherson, – SSU. VIDEO

The Counter-Intelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed one of the Russian Federation’s most covert agents in Kherson.

This was reported by the SSU’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Right at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the man was recruited by Russian intelligence services and kept on ‘standby’.

See more: Planned missile strike on UAV production facilities in western Ukraine: FSB agent exposed, – SSU. PHOTO

Who was working for the enemy?

"He turned out to be a former aircraft technician with the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ army aviation, who left the service in 2018 and, during the occupation of the city in 2022, joined the FSB’s network of agents.

After the liberation of the right bank, the enemy left its accomplice in the regional centre, where he remained in ‘sleep’ mode for a long time," the agency stated.

According to the SSU, the agent was so important to the Russian Federation that, before fleeing the port city, they enrolled him in the pro-Russian civil society organisation ‘Combat Brotherhood’ and issued him with a firearm.

Later, the Russian security services ‘activated’ him and tasked him with tracking the positions of Kherson’s defenders, against whom Russia was preparing strikes using guided aerial bombs, drones and rocket artillery.

Using his knowledge of the area and his military experience, the man drove around the territory in his own car and marked defensive positions on a topographical map.

See more: SSU has exposed Russian GRU agent who was directing shelling of Sloviansk. PHOTO

At the same time, he photographed potential ‘targets’ with his mobile phone camera for a subsequent report to the FSB.

The Russian agent was caught red-handed whilst preparing to hand over intelligence to his FSB handler following another reconnaissance mission.

During searches, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the Russian Federation, an "award" rifle from the occupiers and pro-Kremlin symbols were seized from him.

He has now been charged with high treason. He is being held in custody without the right to bail. The man faces life imprisonment.

See more: She collaborated with ruscists and was wanted for three years: top manager of seized Luhansk region enterprise detained – SSU. PHOTO