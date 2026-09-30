Occupier decided to shoot at drone that had crashed nearby: munition detonated next to him and his accomplice. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a failed attempt by a Russian occupier to neutralise a drone that had crashed next to him and his accomplice. The Russian decided to fire at the drone with an automatic weapon, causing the ammunition to detonate right next to the Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was captured by a Ukrainian drone monitoring the Russian soldiers’ movements from the air.

The footage shows two occupiers standing amongst dense vegetation. Lying practically between them is a drone carrying ammunition, which, for unknown reasons, failed to explode after crashing.

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One of the Russians begins firing at the drone with an automatic weapon. After several shots, exactly what one might have expected happens: the munition on the drone detonates.

A powerful explosion occurs right between the two occupiers. As a result of the blast, one of the Russian soldiers sustained serious injuries. However, it is impossible to determine the nature and severity of these injuries based solely on the footage released.

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