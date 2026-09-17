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Russian boasts of foreign vehicles in Russian army: "F#ck your sanctions! US equipment defends Russia from Ukrainian UAVs. Cool?. VIDEO
A video published online, filmed on a road in Russia, illustrates problems with enforcement of Western sanctions and the occupiers’ military use of civilian US vehicles.
As reported by Censor.NET, a Russian man filmed Russian army mobile fire groups equipped with US vehicles.
Several US-made Dodge off-road vehicles were captured on video. Russians fitted the pickup trucks with turrets and weapons to counter Ukrainian drones.
The author of the video enthusiastically and profanely comments on the use of US equipment, boasting that evading economic restrictions allows the occupiers to equip their units.
Warning! Profanity!
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