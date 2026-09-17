Russian boasts of foreign vehicles in Russian army: "F#ck your sanctions! US equipment defends Russia from Ukrainian UAVs. Cool?. VIDEO

A video published online, filmed on a road in Russia, illustrates problems with enforcement of Western sanctions and the occupiers’ military use of civilian US vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET, a Russian man filmed Russian army mobile fire groups equipped with US vehicles.

Several US-made Dodge off-road vehicles were captured on video. Russians fitted the pickup trucks with turrets and weapons to counter Ukrainian drones.

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The author of the video enthusiastically and profanely comments on the use of US equipment, boasting that evading economic restrictions allows the occupiers to equip their units.

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Warning! Profanity!

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