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Russian man runs through Russian city carrying flag reading "For Motherland! For sovereignty! For Putin" and model rocket with inscription "To Washington!" on his back. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a sporting event in Russia, in which a participant decided to combine the race with a display of Russian propaganda and threats directed at the US.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the man running the course alongside other participants. On his back is an elaborate contraption featuring a large flag and a model rocket.
The flag features a portrait of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the inscription in Russian: "For the Motherland, for Putin, for sovereignty".
A large model of a rocket is attached to the runner’s back, with the inscription "To Washington" on its body.
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