A statement by the Russian writer, war criminal and propagandist Zakhar Prilepin has been published online, which starkly exposes both the aggressive nature of the Russian Federation and the catastrophic shortage of manpower in the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, during one of his public speeches, Prilepin cynically called for the restoration of the empire through the occupation of other sovereign states.

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According to the propagandist, the Russian Federation needs new territories not only for ideological reasons, but also to use their populations as "cannon fodder" in the war against Ukraine.

"I’m in favour of restoring the empire; I’m not just in favour of Ukraine, I’m in favour of at least a number of other territories of the former Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, which must be returned to us because they were conquered by our ancestors," Prilepin declared.

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The war criminal then openly admitted that Russia’s own mobilisation reserves are rapidly being depleted due to colossal losses at the front.

"We no longer have enough people even just to stand up to Ukraine, just for a war with Ukraine. We are running out of Russian men. We need another one, two or three republics where we can replenish our military and labour forces," the propagandist stated.

This statement by Prilepin is yet another direct proof that the Kremlin views the inhabitants of occupied and potentially annexed territories solely as a ‘resource’ with no rights, to be used in waging its wars of aggression.

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