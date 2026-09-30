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Moldova closed airspace over part of country due to drone flight, - Ministry of Defense
On the morning of September 30, another drone was detected flying over Moldovan territory. As a result, authorities temporarily closed the airspace over the northern and central parts of the country.
According to Censor.NET, the Moldovan Ministry of Defense reported this.
According to the agency, the drone was detected at 10:26 a.m. over the territory of unrecognized Transnistria near the city of Dubossary.
After the drone was detected, the airspace over the northern and central parts of Moldova was closed.
It later emerged that the drone had continued on toward the northern part of the country. After that, the airspace over central Moldova was reopened.
- As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the morning of September 30, a drone violated Moldova’s airspace, crashed, and exploded on the outskirts of a village.
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