99.5% of military’s winter clothing and equipment needs have been contracted, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense’s Defense Procurement Agency (SLO) has contracted for the supply of 99.5% of the verified needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for winter clothing and equipment for the 2026–2027 season.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that procurement began in late 2025. Advance planning made it possible to announce procurement for key winter supply items and begin deliveries before the start of the cold season.

Deliveries of winter clothing

According to Mstyslav Banik, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense, the 99.5% figure refers specifically to contracted requirements. Deliveries are currently underway in accordance with the schedules. Some items have already been fully shipped to the military and are ready for distribution. All procurements were conducted through tenders, resulting in savings of over 611 million hryvnia.

It is reported that:

for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the procurement covers 24 items of winter clothing and equipment,

for the State Special Transport Service, 8 items.

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If necessary, the list and quantities may be adjusted in accordance with the current needs of the troops and the missions they are carrying out.

What is included in the military’s winter supply package

The main items in the winter supply package include:

special winter and camouflage suits,

boots with high tops,

windproof and waterproof jackets and trousers,

winter hats, tube scarves, gloves,

underwear for cold weather.

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In addition, certain items are purchased in styles designed for female service members. Their design and sizing are developed with the specific characteristics of female anthropometry in mind.