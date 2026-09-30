Traitor who worked for enemy at "district department of Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" during occupation of Kherson and kept records of abducted people exposed – SSU. PHOTO
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), exposed another Russian accomplice who worked for the enemy during the occupation of Kherson.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the SSU press centre.
Traitor took part in repression
Following a series of coordinated measures, a former guard at a "district department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs", which operated after the city was captured in 2022, was detained.
It was established that the suspect directly participated in the repression carried out by ruscists in the regional capital, which was occupied at the time.
Serving as an "assistant duty officer" at the occupation institution, the suspect personally kept records of abducted members of the resistance movement who were imprisoned in cells at the secure facility.
The investigation found that before 2022, the detainee worked as a general labourer at a local metalworking company.
After Kherson was captured, he agreed to join the "Dniprovskyi district department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" created by the ruscists.
According to the case files, after the port city was liberated, the enemy accomplice fled to Mykolaiv, where he hoped to "lie low".
To do so, he took a job as a security guard at a local cafe and arranged with its owners to live on the premises to avoid drawing attention to himself.
Detention and notice of suspicion
- SBU officers located the suspect and detained him near his workplace.
- Based on evidence gathered by the Security Service, he was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activities).
- The suspect is being held in custody without the possibility of bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.
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