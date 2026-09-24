SSU has detained FSB ’mole’ within Armed Forces of Ukraine who was planning missile strike on repair battalion responsible for restoring drones. PHOTOS

The SSU’s military counter-intelligence service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has exposed and detained an FSB agent who was serving within the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv region and was planning a Russian missile strike against his own unit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the Russian agent turned out to be a conscripted serviceman who was serving in a motorised infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He worked as a master electrician repairing unmanned aerial vehicles whilst simultaneously gathering information for the Russian security service on the deployment locations of his own unit and neighbouring units.

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The SSU documented how the suspect attempted to redirect a Russian missile strike against a repair battalion where Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems were being refurbished. To this end, he passed on the repair battalion’s coordinates to his FSB handler.

Ahead of the planned strike, the agent intended to leave the military unit’s premises in advance. He planned to use a trip to hospital as a pretext.

See: Two FSB agents have been sentenced to life imprisonment, and another to 15 years in prison for sabotage in the Kyiv region, according to the SSU. PHOTO

However, the plan failed to materialise. Military counter-intelligence officers detained the Russian mole in his service vehicle after he had already left the military unit’s premises. At the same time, the SSU took measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian military personnel.

According to the investigation, the man had been recruited even before mobilisation. To establish contact and persuade him to cooperate, the FSB used a relative of the suspect who lives in Russia.

Read: Russian spies in embassies and at the Vatican: Italian journalists reveal details of the investigation

During searches, five smartphones were seized from the detainee, which he had used in turn to communicate covertly with the Russian security service.

SSU investigators informed the serviceman that he was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely treason committed under martial law.

The court remanded the suspect in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See also: German counter-intelligence warns of increased Russian espionage and sabotage

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read also on "Censor.NET": The SSU has detained a Russian informant who was planning an attack on the centre of Dnipro