Stefanchuk and Kos discussed financial support for Ukraine and advancement of reforms on path to EU

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, met with Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement. The two discussed continued financial support for Ukraine, the parliament’s work amid Russian attacks, and the advancement of reforms necessary for European integration.

According to Censor.NET, Ruslan Stefanchuk reported this on the social media platform X.

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The meeting took place en route to Madrid, where the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will participate in the 12th Ibero-American Parliamentary Forum.

According to Stefanchuk, the conversation with Kos focused on continued financial support for Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada’s work amid ongoing Russian attacks, the adoption of necessary decisions, and the further advancement of reforms.

"I am grateful to Marta Kos for her high assessment of the Verkhovna Rada's work and unwavering support for Ukraine. The position is clear: the European Union will continue to stand by Ukraine on the path of reforms and European integration," the speaker of parliament said.

Stefanchuk emphasized that it is important for Ukraine not to lose momentum in implementing reforms and making the decisions necessary for further progress toward the EU.

"For us, it is important to maintain this pace—adopting necessary decisions, strengthening the state, and step by step bringing closer Ukraine's full membership in the European Union," he said.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada is speeding up consideration of 46 draft laws on which Ukraine’s funding and assistance from its partners depend, - Stefanchuk