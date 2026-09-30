Occupiers struck agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region with ’Banderol’ missiles: 200 tonnes of rapeseed destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck an agricultural enterprise in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, resulting in the destruction of grain.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, yesterday at midday the enemy attacked the ‘Banderoly’ agricultural enterprise in Borzna. The attack damaged a grain silo where rapeseed was stored, and 200 tonnes of grain were destroyed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike.

See more: The enemy attacked warehouses in Pryluky: three dead. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has attacked the Chernihiv region 23 times. Fifteen of these strikes involved FPV drones in the border area. There were also attacks from UAVs, artillery and mortars.

Consequences of the attack





Read more: Vyhivskyi visits Chernihiv region: Over 7,500 attacks on region recorded since beginning of year, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure