Belarus is helping Russian drones attack Volyn right up to Polish border using signal repeaters, - State Border Service

Belarus continues to assist Russia in carrying out attacks on Ukraine using strike drones, employing repeaters and other technical means to amplify the drones’ signals. Recently, Russian drones have been actively attacking western regions, particularly Volyn, and flying as close as the border with Poland.

According to Censor.NET, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated this during a briefing with Ukrinform.

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According to him, no significant changes have been observed so far directly on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. There are also no signs of a buildup of military presence or the formation of strike forces.

"As before, there are no signs of a buildup or formation of strike groups, or of any overall increase in the size or presence on Belarusian territory of either the Belarusian army or units of the Russian Federation," Demchenko noted.

Read more: State Border Service spokesperson Demchenko: Belarus is once again activating relay stations for Russian drones

At the same time, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Belarus continues to facilitate Russian airstrikes. Repeaters and other technical equipment on its territory are being used to amplify the signals of Russian strike drones.

"So, as we can see, the enemy has recently—especially since early September—been quite actively using its unmanned aerial vehicles to launch strikes on the western regions of our country," said the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

Demchenko specifically highlighted the attacks in the Volyn region. According to him, Russian drones are carrying out strikes, in particular, in the direction of checkpoints near the Polish border.

"In particular, this applies to the Volyn region, where attacks are also targeting border crossing points, effectively reaching right up to the border with Poland," he emphasized.

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