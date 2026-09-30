State Border Service spokesperson Demchenko: Belarus is once again activating relay stations for Russian drones

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that the Russian attack in the direction of the ‘Yahodyn’ border crossing took place with the support of Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in his comments to the Ukrinform news agency.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Demchenko: Belarus is switching on its repeaters again

According to the State Border Guard Service spokesperson, Belarus is currently actively assisting Russia in its attacks on Ukraine. In particular, this involves repeaters that amplify the signal for Russian ‘Shahed’ and ‘Gerbera’ drones.

Russian drones entering from Russian territory stay closer to the Belarusian border in order to receive a signal from these repeaters.

This allows the drones to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory, particularly in the Rivne, Volyn and Lviv regions.

"And the attack, for example, in the direction of the ‘Yahodyn’ border crossing, was also carried out with Belarus’s support," Demchenko stated.

Read more: Lukashenko is preparing Belarus for war: mobilisation readiness exercises have begun

The repeaters had already been switched off following a warning

According to Demchenko, Belarus had previously switched off the repeaters following a warning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that assistance to Russia was unacceptable.

These repeaters are now operational again.

At the same time, the Belarusian border remains a potential threat. Ukrainian border guards are not currently observing any strike force being assembled near the border in preparation for a new invasion.

On 19 June, Zelenskyy gave Belarus a week to dismantle the relay stations that Russia had been using to direct strikes against Ukraine.

The President later announced that these repeaters had ceased operations from 22 June.

Read more: Lithuania plans to restrict purchase of property by Russian and Belarusian citizens near military installations