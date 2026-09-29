Lukashenko is preparing Belarus for war: mobilisation readiness exercises have begun

In Belarus, annual mobilisation readiness exercises began on 29 September and will continue until 2 October.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the country’s Ministry of Defence.

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Belarus is conducting a mobilisation readiness exercise

The training sessions are conducted under the supervision of the chairpersons of the regional executive committees.

The stated aim is to "improve coordination between local authorities and staff of organisations when forming territorial defence forces and people’s militia units".

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The course will include both theoretical and practical sessions. Particular emphasis will be placed on individual and group training:

officials of executive committees;

military recruitment offices;

representatives of organisations;

conscripts in the territorial forces.

Meanwhile, in the Vitebsk and Gomel regions, classes will run from 13 to 16 October.

Earlier, the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko stated that Minsk was preparing for war. Prior to that, he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.