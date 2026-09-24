Russian hangs Belarusian mercenary serving in Russian army from tree by his feet and beats him with stick: "I’ll make mashed potatoes out of you, you potato-eater!". VIDEO

A video posted online shows the abuse of a man believed to be a Belarusian mercenary serving in the Russian army. In the footage, the man is hung upside down from a tree by his legs. A Russian then beats him with a wooden stick and threatens further violence.

According to Censor.NET, the video is circulating on social media.

The footage shows a man suspended upside down by his feet from a tree. Standing nearby is a Russian man holding a long wooden stick. He strikes the suspended man whilst accompanying his actions with threats and insults.

"I’m going to turn you into mashed potato, you potato-eater!" he says whilst tormenting him. ("Potato-eater" translates bulbash, a derogatory nickname for Belarusians derived from the Belarusian word bulba, meaning "potato." - ed.note)

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Judging by the Russian’s choice of words, the man being abused may be Belarusian. The authors of the post describe him as a mercenary fighting in the Russian army.

The footage therefore shows more than a verbal dispute between Russian servicemen: it shows physical violence against and humiliation of a man who had first been deprived of the ability to resist.

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