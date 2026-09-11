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Occupier beats up his accomplice: "What do you mean, Leha, f#ck? You f#cking idiot. Who the hell are you talking to?". VIDEO

Another video has been published online, clearly showing the abuse and lack of human decency amongst the ranks of the Russian Federation’s occupying forces.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian soldier brutally kicking one of his own comrades.

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The victim, an occupier, is kneeling against a wall, trying only to shield his head with his hands from direct blows with heavy boots, whilst his ‘comrade’ demands money or property from him.

Watch more: Occupier beats accomplice on his bare arse for refusing to hand over money to buy drones: "Bashkir, you bitch! You f#cking f#ggot! Decided to save a bit?". VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Russians have thrown their Bashkir accomplice into pit, are shooting at him and pelting him with stones: "What’s matter with you, you f#cking monkey, you bitch, you non-Russian! Speak Russian, you creature!!!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12476) beating (241) mockery (62)
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