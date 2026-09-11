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Occupier beats up his accomplice: "What do you mean, Leha, f#ck? You f#cking idiot. Who the hell are you talking to?". VIDEO
Another video has been published online, clearly showing the abuse and lack of human decency amongst the ranks of the Russian Federation’s occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian soldier brutally kicking one of his own comrades.
The victim, an occupier, is kneeling against a wall, trying only to shield his head with his hands from direct blows with heavy boots, whilst his ‘comrade’ demands money or property from him.
Warning! Strong language!
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