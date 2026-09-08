Russians have thrown their Bashkir accomplice into pit, are shooting at him and pelting him with stones: "What’s matter with you, you f#cking monkey, you bitch, you non-Russian! Speak Russian, you creature!!!". VIDEO
A video has emerged online exposing deep-rooted xenophobia, racism and bullying within the ranks of the Russian army.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was discovered on the mobile phone of a captured Russian occupier by fighters from the ‘Bashkort’ company – volunteers from Bashkortostan who have been fighting on Ukraine’s side against Putin’s regime since 2022.
The video shows Russians throwing one of their own subordinates – a Bashkir soldier – into a deep pit. They brutally mock him, pelt him with stones, fire shots at his feet and humiliate him on the basis of his ethnicity.
"What’s matter with you, you f#cking monkey, you bitch, you non-Russian! Speak Russian, you creature!!! Shall I piss on you, you non-Russian monkey? On your knees!" – the Russians shout, accompanying their threats with gunshots.
Warning! Strong language!
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