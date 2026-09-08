Russians have thrown their Bashkir accomplice into pit, are shooting at him and pelting him with stones: "What’s matter with you, you f#cking monkey, you bitch, you non-Russian! Speak Russian, you creature!!!". VIDEO

A video has emerged online exposing deep-rooted xenophobia, racism and bullying within the ranks of the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was discovered on the mobile phone of a captured Russian occupier by fighters from the ‘Bashkort’ company – volunteers from Bashkortostan who have been fighting on Ukraine’s side against Putin’s regime since 2022.

The video shows Russians throwing one of their own subordinates – a Bashkir soldier – into a deep pit. They brutally mock him, pelt him with stones, fire shots at his feet and humiliate him on the basis of his ethnicity.

"What’s matter with you, you f#cking monkey, you bitch, you non-Russian! Speak Russian, you creature!!! Shall I piss on you, you non-Russian monkey? On your knees!" – the Russians shout, accompanying their threats with gunshots.

Watch more: Russian soldier is torturing his fellow soldiers who complained about fuel shortage: "Not enough fuel for you, you f#ckers!? You’ll have to fill up at your own expense!". VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Five occupiers beat their half-naked comrade, tied with his arms outstretched between two trees, with sticks. VIDEO