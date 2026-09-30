Moment Russian drone struck high-voltage pylon near Kyiv’s CHPP No. 5. VIDEO

A video of one of the Russian strikes on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure has been published online. According to the authors of the post, a Russian drone attacked a high-voltage pylon near the capital’s CHPP No. 5.

As reported by Censor.NET, the short clip shows a high-voltage pylon on a power line. Moments later, a drone strikes the upper part of the pylon, followed by a bright explosion and a powerful flash in the vicinity of the wires.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The authors of the post claim that the footage was filmed near Kyiv’s CHPP No. 5 during the Russian attack on the capital.

As a result of the massive shelling of energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, there have been power cuts. Energy workers and emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the strikes and restore power.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the main target of last night’s massive Russian attack was the capital’s and Kyiv region’s energy infrastructure.

Watch more: Work has begun on reinforcing the Moscow CHPP with concrete blocks. VIDEO