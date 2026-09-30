Occupation ’court’ has sentenced woman from Tokmak to 14 years in penal colony for transferring 1,250 hryvnias in support of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The so-called Zaporizhzhia Regional Court, established by the Russian occupying authorities, has sentenced a resident of Tokmak to 14 years in a general-regime prison. The grounds for the prosecution were 15 money transfers totalling 1,250 hryvnias, which the Russian side considers to be financial support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets report this, citing the press office of the occupying ‘court’.

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In the statement issued by the Russian side, the convicted woman is referred to as "K., a resident of Tokmak", born in 1961, without revealing her full name.

At the same time, the database of the ‘If There Had Been No War’ project contains information about Svitlana Kramchanina, whose year of birth, place of residence and the charge on which she was prosecuted by the Russian authorities all match. According to the project’s data, the woman was detained on 12 January 2026.

According to the Russian investigation, in April 2023 the woman was granted Russian citizenship, yet she allegedly "continued to adhere to a pro-Ukrainian ideology", held a negative view of the Russian authorities and opposed Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Resident of occupied Kerch faces life in prison for supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces

The occupying authorities claim that the woman found the details of Ukrainian bank cards that were being used to raise funds for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Between January and April 2024, she made 15 transfers via a Ukrainian bank’s mobile app.

The total amount of the transfers was 1,250 hryvnias – approximately 2,980 roubles, according to the Russian side’s calculations.

The occupying ‘court’ classified these actions as ‘treason’ and sentenced the woman to 14 years in a general-regime prison. In addition, she was sentenced to a further year of restricted liberty.