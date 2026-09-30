Poland should not boycott G20 summit because of Putin’s invitation: Diplomacy is more complex than it seems, - Sikorski

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Poland should not boycott the G20 summit because US President Donald Trump has invited the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Rzeczpospolita, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Diplomacy is more complicated than it seems

Sikorski also confirmed that he would be attending the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in late October, regardless of whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is invited.

When asked whether Poland should boycott the G20 summit because of Vladimir Putin’s invitation, he replied: "No, it shouldn’t."

"Diplomacy is more complicated than it seems, and sometimes puts us in awkward situations, but we must be able to deal with them," he emphasised.

Sikorski remarked that inviting Putin had been a bad idea. He pointed out that the Russian dictator is barred from entering a number of countries. For example, he was unable to visit South Africa due to an ICC arrest warrant.

Read more: Putin’s participation in G20 summit will be test of Russia’s readiness for negotiations, - Wadephul

Putin is an unwelcome guest

"The United States is, of course, not a member of the ISS, but Vladimir Putin should not be treated as a welcome guest whilst he is waging an aggressive colonial war," added Sikorski.

He also expressed the view that Trump’s decision to invite Putin to the G20 summit suggests that the US President, "as a businessman, believes that in any situation there are solutions from which both sides can benefit".

"This is an ahistorical approach to this war, and so far it has not yielded any results; on the contrary, it is, unfortunately, bringing Putin out of isolation," the minister added.

What led up to it?