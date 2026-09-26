Putin’s participation in G20 summit will be test of Russia’s readiness for negotiations, - Wadephul

An invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the December G20 summit would signal the Kremlin’s willingness to engage in serious negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made this statement during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Ottawa.

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According to the German foreign minister, Ukraine's Western allies have repeatedly called on the Russian authorities—and Putin personally—to come to the negotiating table.

Vadeful noted that a ceasefire in Ukraine would be the primary indication of Russia's readiness for substantive negotiations.

"Russia must engage in negotiations—the sooner, the better," the German minister said.

Putin's participation in the summit remains hypothetical for now

When asked whether the G20 summit should be boycotted if Russia continues its military operations, Wadeful emphasized that the possibility of Putin being invited and his participation in the event remain purely hypothetical at this point.

He urged people to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

Read more: No decision has yet been made on Putin’s participation in G20 summit, - Peskov

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand also stated that Putin's potential participation in the summit should not automatically be a reason to boycott it.

According to her, diplomacy requires staying at the negotiating table and engaging in difficult discussions.

What led up to this?

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Putin is ready for another meeting, but he is not sure whether it will take place in Miami on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Trump’s statement came on the eve of the opening of the UN General Assembly, where several related meetings are scheduled for this week.

The United States has officially invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will take place in December 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision regarding his participation in the December G20 summit.

Read more: US has officially invited Putin to G20 summit in Miami this December