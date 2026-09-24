No decision has yet been made on Putin’s participation in G20 summit, - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether to attend the December G20 summit.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports, the dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, made this statement.

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According to Peskov, it is too early to say whether the Russian president will accept the invitation.

"It is too early to discuss this; a decision has not yet been made. We do indeed accept this gracious invitation with gratitude. We appreciate this invitation, and it will be considered," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Putin’s participation in the summit could include another meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

What led up to this?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington had invited Putin to attend the December G20 summit in Miami.

Thus, the issue of a possible trilateral format is being discussed against the backdrop of the Russian president’s invitation to the international summit.

Read more: G20 in Miami: Zelenskyy announced possible meeting with Trump and Putin