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One-legged "hero of special military operation" in military uniform with letter "V" on his cap returned home and dances in yard with fellow villagers. VIDEO

A video of a celebration in Russia has been posted online. Among those taking part was a man in military uniform with an amputated leg and a symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on his cap.

As Censor.NET reports, the footage shows a group celebrating outdoors. The focus is on a man in camouflage who is missing one leg. A patch bearing a capital letter "V", one of the symbols used by Russian occupation forces, is attached to his cap.

The man attempts to dance by hopping on one leg. He struggles to maintain his balance unaided, so two people taking part in the celebration hold him by the shoulders on either side and continue dancing with him.

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Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Prilepin: "We’re running out of Russian men. We need another one, two or three republics to replenish our military force". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12612) occupation (2141) Russian world (170) invalidity (69)
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