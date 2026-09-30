Occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with KABs: three wounded, labour and social protection department destroyed. PHOTOS

At dawn today, 30 September, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

The Kramatorsk City Council reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to the city council, a series of morning strikes on different parts of Kramatorsk injured three people: a man born in 1965 and two women born in 1970 and 1989.

The enemy used KAB-250 and KAB-500 guided aerial bombs.

More than a dozen apartment buildings, four educational institutions and an infrastructure facility were also damaged.

Another Russian strike destroyed Kramatorsk’s labour and social protection department.

See more: Russia has attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded. PHOTOS

The city council stressed that this is further evidence that the Russian army continues to strike the city’s civilian infrastructure: facilities that have no connection to military targets.

"The social protection department is a place that many Kramatorsk residents associate with receiving assistance, support and help with vital matters. The people who worked there had the task of supporting those most in need. Russian strikes destroy more than buildings. They seek to destroy what ordinary people see as signs of normal life: the ability to receive assistance, seek support, resolve social matters and simply live in their own city," the city council stressed.

See more: Russia has attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack









