Downing enemy aerial targets over Kyiv region with Buk-M1 system: combat work of 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment. VIDEO

During one of the enemy’s air attacks, personnel of the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment destroyed enemy targets over the Kyiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian service members used a Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system to intercept the aerial targets.

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The footage shows surface-to-air missiles being launched from the system and subsequently striking enemy targets in the air.

Personnel of the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment shared the video of their combat operations on social media.

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