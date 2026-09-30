Downing enemy aerial targets over Kyiv region with Buk-M1 system: combat work of 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment. VIDEO
During one of the enemy’s air attacks, personnel of the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment destroyed enemy targets over the Kyiv region.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian service members used a Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system to intercept the aerial targets.
The footage shows surface-to-air missiles being launched from the system and subsequently striking enemy targets in the air.
Personnel of the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment shared the video of their combat operations on social media.
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