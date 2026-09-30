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News Hostilities in Kharkiv region
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Situation along Kharkiv region border: Russian troops try to advance in two sectors every day – State Border Guard Service

Russian forces attempt daily advances along Kharkiv region border

Russian forces are trying to advance every day in two areas along the border of Kharkiv region: the Vovchansk and Vilkhovets communities.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Demchenko, Russian forces are trying to infiltrate and advance there in large numbers and are also carrying out heavy shelling.

"At the same time, the enemy is suffering heavy losses, but it continues to attempt attacks every day," he stressed.

Watch more: "Apex" border guards detect and eliminate occupiers’ SRG in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Situation in Sumy region

According to the spokesperson, the enemy is less active in Sumy region, but continues trying to probe Ukrainian defences.

"We see this most often in the Shostka and Konotop districts. But again, the number of attacks is significantly lower than in Kharkiv region," Demchenko added.

Watch more: Russia has slightly reduced its infantry activity in Sumy region, whilst stepping up operations in Kharkiv region, - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

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State Border Patrol (1632) military actions (3641) Vovchansk (336) Kharkiv region (2011) Chuhuyivskyy district (271)
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