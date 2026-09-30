Attack at monastery in Poland: psychiatrists to re-examine Ukrainian man suspected of murdering priest

Two forensic psychiatrists will carry out a further assessment of the mental state of 31-year-old Igor M., who attacked five people on the grounds of a Benedictine convent in Jarosław, Poland, and killed a priest.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a news item by RMF24.

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Psychiatrists will reassess Igor M.’s condition.

The District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Przemyśl has appointed two forensic psychiatrists to carry out a further examination of the man.

Malgorzata Tatsyukh-Kurasevich, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office, said that experts have a few days to reassess Igor M.’s mental state.

If the 31-year-old Ukrainian’s condition improves, he will be charged and questioned.

Two seriously injured people are still in hospital.

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What is known about the attack