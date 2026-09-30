Attack at monastery in Poland: psychiatrists to re-examine Ukrainian man suspected of murdering priest
Two forensic psychiatrists will carry out a further assessment of the mental state of 31-year-old Igor M., who attacked five people on the grounds of a Benedictine convent in Jarosław, Poland, and killed a priest.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a news item by RMF24.
Psychiatrists will reassess Igor M.’s condition.
The District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Przemyśl has appointed two forensic psychiatrists to carry out a further examination of the man.
Malgorzata Tatsyukh-Kurasevich, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office, said that experts have a few days to reassess Igor M.’s mental state.
If the 31-year-old Ukrainian’s condition improves, he will be charged and questioned.
Two seriously injured people are still in hospital.
What is known about the attack
- The attack took place on Thursday, 24 September, at around 9.30 am on the grounds of the Benedictine nuns’ abbey on Benedyktyńska Street in Jarosław, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Poland. According to the Polish police, a 31-year-old Ukrainian national attacked several people on the monastery grounds with a knife. Four men, including at least two priests, and one woman were injured.
- One of the priests — Father Stanislav — died from his injuries; according to some reports in the Polish media, the number of priests killed may have risen to two. Doctors describe the condition of some of the injured as serious; all have been hospitalised.
- According to witnesses and the abbess of the convent, the perpetrator took advantage of the moment when the abbey gates were open following a visit by a group of young people and gained access to the grounds. According to the investigation, one of the priests was attacked whilst in the confessional.
- The attacker was arrested at the scene. According to the public prosecutor’s office, he entered Poland from Germany during the night, heading for the border crossing at Korczowa, but did not cross the border there. It is not yet known how he came to be in the Yaroslavl district. A knife was seized from the man, and a blood sample was taken to test for alcohol or drugs.
- Local authorities have introduced heightened security measures in the city’s schools, whilst the police are investigating the full circumstances and motives behind the crime.
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