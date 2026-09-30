Ukraine may share new technologies against jet-powered drones with partners – Budanov
Drone Industry
Countries that have concluded a Drone Deal with Ukraine can negotiate access to a new technology for countering Russian jet-powered drones. It is already being used in combat.
Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with Euronews, according to Censor.NET.
Effectiveness of the technology and production
"This is not about any particular product. In principle, it is about cooperation between countries on similar products. Anyone who has concluded such agreements with us has the right, so to speak, to continue negotiations on specific products," the head of the President’s Office said.
According to Budanov, the new technology intercepts jet-powered drones in most cases. The main challenge now is producing it in sufficient quantities.
Budanov is confident that Ukraine will reach the necessary production level before the "hardest part of winter".
What the Drone Deal entails
- Eleven countries have already joined the Drone Deal format, including Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark. Finland also recently signed an agreement.
- According to Euronews, the agreements provide for joint production, technology transfer and the sharing of wartime experience.
Why these interceptors are needed
As Euronews notes, Russia is increasingly using jet-powered strike UAVs that travel at speeds of up to 500 km/h, while earlier Ukrainian interceptors could reach only about 300 km/h and could not always catch them. In some cases, more expensive and scarce air defence missiles had to be used against such targets.
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