Bulava Division drone operators of 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoot down Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone with STING interceptor. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Drone operators from the Bulava Division of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian ZALA 421-04M reconnaissance drone.
As Censor.NET reports, the Ukrainian operators used a STING interceptor drone made by the Wild Hornets to intercept the enemy aerial target.
The post accompanying the released video says Russian forces use this type of drone for surveillance and aerial reconnaissance, including over difficult terrain and bodies of water.
The ZALA 421-04M can reach speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour and fly at altitudes of up to 7,000 meters.
The Russian drone was destroyed when the interceptor struck its body.
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