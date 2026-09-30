Murder of service member on roadway in Odesa: suspect served with notice of suspicion. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained a pensioner and served him with a notice of suspicion in the murder of a 50-year-old service member whose body, bearing gunshot wounds, was found on Liustdorfska Road in Odesa on 30 September.

The Odesa region police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The incident took place this morning, 30 September, on Liustdorfska Road. While on patrol, officers found the body of a 50-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the middle of the roadway, next to a Chevrolet.

Patrol officers identified and detained a pensioner suspected of involvement in the killing.

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According to the prosecutor’s office, the elderly resident of Dnipropetrovsk region was driving a ZAZ car in Odesa’s Kyivskyi district. Upon seeing a Chevrolet driven by the service member, he deliberately caused a collision. After the crash, the drivers began discussing what had happened. During the confrontation, the suspect drew a handgun and shot the service member in the chest.

The service member fell onto the asphalt after being shot. The suspect then approached him and fired another aimed shot into his neck. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

During the investigation, police seized evidence, including the suspected murder weapon, spent cartridge cases, and other items relevant to the case. Everything was sent for forensic examination.







Notice of suspicion

Investigators from the Odesa Region Police Investigation Department entered the case in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, formally detained the suspect and, having gathered sufficient evidence, served him with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 115 (intentional homicide);

Article 263 (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

A court has yet to decide on a pretrial measure for him. The man faces a lengthy prison sentence. The investigation is ongoing, and all circumstances of the crime are being established. Investigators are examining several possible accounts and motives for the killing.

Dumskaya, citing sources in the prosecutor’s office, reports that the man shot on Liustdorfska Road this morning was a high-ranking officer in the Ukrainian Navy. The outlet says it was most likely a contract killing.

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