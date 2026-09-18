"Carpathian Eight" summit, "astronomical" funding shortfall and destruction of Russian launcher used to strike Kyiv: top news for September 18. VIDEO

Ukraine and seven European states have launched a new cooperation format, C8 — the "Carpathian Eight". The European Commission is awaiting contracts from Kyiv for the purchase of Patriot missiles before releasing payments, while Zelenskyy has reported an "astronomical" funding shortfall.

Censor.NET has compiled the top news for September 18.

Carpathian Eight summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the new C8 format, the Carpathian Eight, involving Ukraine and seven European states.

The summit brought together Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, Czechia, Austria and Hungary. More than 50 agreements worth over €1 billion were prepared for signing at the summit.

European Commission awaits Patriot interceptor contracts from Ukraine

Ukraine has still not submitted signed contracts for the purchase of Patriot interceptor missiles to the European Commission. As a result, the EU cannot make the corresponding payments from its €90 billion loan.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities

The enemy struck central Odesa twice in succession, injuring 10 people. Two people were killed in enemy strikes on Balakliia.

The occupiers also struck Sumy, where five people were reported injured. Explosions were heard in Kyiv in the evening as the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles.

Destruction of Russian S-400 launcher used to strike Kyiv

According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed one of the S-400 Triumf launchers in Russia’s Bryansk region that Russia had used to fire ballistic missiles at Kyiv.

"Astronomical" funding shortfall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an "astronomical" funding shortfall in Ukraine, saying there was not enough money even to scale up the production of interceptor drones.

The Finance Ministry says the government continues to prioritise funding for the security and defence sector, public sector salaries and social benefits — these expenditures are covered by actual budget revenues. Funding for other areas depends on assistance from international partners.

Other news

Russian dictator Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev and leaders of the far-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) are preparing talks on resuming Russian gas supplies to Germany, including the possible reopening of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Over the past week, 33 children and teenagers were brought back from territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Read more: More than 200 people suspected of terrorism have been detained ahead of NATO summit in Ankara, - media