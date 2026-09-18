Government prioritises defence, public sector salaries and social benefits; other areas depend on partner aid – Finance Ministry

The government continues to prioritise funding for the security and defence sector, salaries of public sector workers, and social benefits. These expenses are covered by revenues already received by the budget. Funding for other areas depends on assistance from international partners.

The Finance Ministry said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Deferral of capital expenditure

The deferral of funding until December primarily concerns capital construction and reconstruction. It does not involve cuts to or freezes of budget programmes, but a change in the timing of funding for some capital expenditure. At least UAH 39 billion in funding scheduled for September alone has been deferred this way.

The Finance Ministry will provide a revised consolidated figure for the entire period as changes to the budget schedule are finalised. The aim is not to "save" money, but to allocate available funds according to priorities while some planned international financing has yet to arrive.

Risk of delayed assistance

Ukraine risks not receiving part of the $29.5 billion in international financing by the end of 2026. Receipt of the planned funding depends on the adoption of several legislative measures. For now, it is accurate to speak of deferred funding dates rather than cuts to funding this year, the Finance Ministry said.

Read more: Ukraine has "astronomical" funding shortfall, but we will find way out – Zelenskyy

Background

Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, said earlier that the Finance Ministry had deferred some capital expenditure planned for September through November until December because of problems receiving international funding. This includes money to protect energy infrastructure and prepare for winter.

UAH 39 billion in capital expenditure scheduled for September alone was deferred until the end of the year. The government continues to fund social benefits and public-sector salaries.

Ukraine had expected to secure $50.8 billion in international funding for 2026. Because of delays in meeting the relevant requirements, it had received about $21 billion by mid-September.

Read more: 2027 budget bill was submitted to Verkhovna Rada