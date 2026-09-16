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2027 budget bill was submitted to Verkhovna Rada

The Rada gave the "green light" to the local self-government bill in exchange for €400 million from the EU

The government's draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027" was registered with the Verkhovna Rada under No. 16000.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant information was published on the parliament's website on Tuesday, September 15.

The draft budget has been registered with the Verkhovna Rada

According to the Budget Code, the government must submit the draft state budget for the following year to the Verkhovna Rada by September 15 inclusive.

It was previously reported that Ukraine’s draft state budget for 2027 provides for an increase in the minimum wage and the subsistence minimum.

It is also projected that the dollar exchange rate at the end of 2027 will be 48.3 hryvnia per dollar.

Earlier, People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted that the draft state budget for 2027 provides for an increase in funding to support the activities of the president and the Office of the President.

Read more: Rada must pass seven bills to secure billions of dollars – Zelenskyy

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