Rada must pass seven bills to secure billions of dollars – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Verkhovna Rada must consider seven bills this week that are needed to secure financial support from international partners.

Censor.NET reports that he said this in his evening address.

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Zelenskyy names seven bills for Ukraine’s financing

According to the president, parliament must consider most of these documents at first reading. At the same time, each of them is necessary to finance the state budget deficit.

"There are seven bills on the agenda. Most of them are at first reading, but each of them is needed to finance the state budget deficit," Zelenskyy said.

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The president thanked lawmakers for their favourable votes on September 15 and said that several more important documents would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration during the week.

Zelenskyy stressed that these decisions concern not individual political forces or officials, but the financial stability of the entire country.

According to him, some of the necessary decisions may be difficult, unpleasant and unpopular. At the same time, without them, it will be impossible to fully meet Ukraine’s defence and resilience needs.

"These are matters of national importance that concern everyone, absolutely everyone in Ukraine, not someone in particular — not an individual party, group or person," the president said.

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Favourable votes should secure billions of dollars

Zelenskyy noted that favourable decisions by the Verkhovna Rada could secure billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine from international partners.

The funds are needed, in particular, to cover the state budget deficit.

"The deficit must be covered. These are billions of dollars that favourable votes can bring Ukraine. I ask everyone in our country to be equally effective for Ukraine’s sake," the head of state stressed.

The president also mentioned decisions that the Verkhovna Rada had already supported on September 15. In particular, lawmakers adopted a personnel decision concerning the Prosecutor General.

Lawmakers also supported tougher criminal liability for scam call centres and fraud in the banking sector.