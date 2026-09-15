Zelenskyy signs Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General

On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports that he signed Decree No. 932/2026.

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"Dismiss Ruslan Andriiovych Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General," the document states.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada approved Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

Watch more: NABU Director Kryvonos and SAPO head Klymenko respond to Kravchenko’s allegations. VIDEO

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had allegedly been served with a notice of suspicion.

Kravchenko accused NABU of trying to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom arrangements.

Read more: I did not sign suspicion against Kryvonos earlier under pressure from Zelenskyy, - Kravchenko